Japanese restaurant numbers fall in Thailand for first time in 20 years

Japanese restaurants have long remained one of Thailand’s most popular dining segments, ranging from small eateries to premium venues.

However, in 2026, the Japanese restaurant market is facing a major turning point, after the number of outlets fell for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Abe Ichiro, president of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Bangkok, cited the 2025 survey of Japanese restaurants in Thailand, which found a total of 5,781 outlets nationwide, down 135 outlets, or 2.2%, from 5,916 the previous year.

This marked the first decline since the survey began, with contraction seen across all areas.

Bangkok fell by 2.3%, the five surrounding provinces by 3.1%, and upcountry provinces by 1.9%.

This reflects Thailand’s slow overall economic recovery, with consumer purchasing power yet to fully return, weighing on growth across the restaurant business as a whole.

At the same time, Thailand’s Japanese restaurant market is entering a more saturated phase.

Consumers are already highly familiar with Japanese cuisine, making it harder for new openings or branch expansion to drive growth as easily as before, especially in Bangkok, where outlet density is high, competition is intense, and expansion opportunities are increasingly limited.

Another key factor is the decline in the number of Japanese residents in Thailand and a drop in foreign tourists, which has affected the core customer base for certain Japanese restaurant segments.

Meanwhile, the yen’s continued weakness has encouraged more Thais to travel to Japan.