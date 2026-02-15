Cambodia’s UNESCO Songkran bid won’t affect Thailand’s listing: Culture Ministry

Yuthika Isarangkun na Ayutthaya, Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion, issued a clarification on February 14, 2026, regarding social media discussion about Cambodia’s submission of “Mohasangkran chnam thmey, the traditional Khmer New Year in Cambodia” for UNESCO’s consideration as an element on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

She said the Department of Cultural Promotion had checked UNESCO’s official website and confirmed that the information appears in the organisation’s database.

Based on the information shown on the website, Cambodia has one nomination under process for 2026: the Traditional Khmer wedding.

Meanwhile, “Mohasangkran chnam thmey, the traditional Khmer New Year in Cambodia” appears under UNESCO’s category of files pending priority ‘0’ treatment, which precedes entry into the consideration process in a subsequent cycle, in line with the Convention’s procedures.

Yuthika said that, earlier, in 2021, Thailand’s Ministry of Culture submitted “Songkran in Thailand, traditional Thai New Year festival” to UNESCO, and it was inscribed in 2023 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

She stressed that this inscription is fully valid and is not affected by submissions from other countries.