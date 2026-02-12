First Army Area reports Cambodian troops observed near Sa Kaeo border

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2026

At around 10.30am on February 12, 2026, Thai forces said about 13 armed Cambodian soldiers were seen observing from across the line in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo, and later coordinated with Cambodia’s Military Region 5 to avoid tensions.

  • Approximately 13 armed Cambodian soldiers were observed near the border in Sa Kaeo's Khok Sung district.
  • The Cambodian troops were watching Thai soldiers from the Burapa Task Force as they were digging a communication trench.
  • The Thai military contacted Cambodia’s Military Region 5 to prevent a recurrence of the behavior, and the situation has since returned to normal.

The First Army Area received a report from Burapa Task Force at around 10.30am on Thursday (February 12) While was digging a communication trench to the north of the current force-deployment control line (about 300 metres from a container unit) in Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, around 13 Cambodian soldiers, armed, came to observe from the opposite side and appeared to speak and ask questions among themselves.

Later, Burapa Task Force coordinated with Cambodia’s Military Region 5, requesting it to control its personnel and prevent such behaviour from recurring, as it could lead to heightened tensions due to provocative remarks.

At present, the situation remains normal.

Burapa Task Force continues to strengthen security in the control area, and no Cambodian soldiers have been observed in the area in front of the line.

