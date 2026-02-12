Thailand logs 334 hotspots; land reform areas and reserves lead, GISTDA says

Thailand is facing ongoing pressure as GISTDA reported 334 hotspots, with land reform areas and national forest reserves ranking highest for burning, and concerns rising over cross-border haze from Myanmar and Cambodia.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA, reported the latest hotspot situation in Thailand and neighbouring countries, saying Thailand continues to face burning in many areas, directly affecting the current PM2.5 dust problem.

Hotspot statistics in Thailand (February 11, 2026)

Based on checks of Suomi NPP satellite data from the VIIRS system, Thailand recorded a total of 334 hotspots, broken down by land type as follows:

Land reform (Sor Por Kor) areas: 92 hotspots (ranked No. 1)

National forest reserves: 89 hotspots

Agricultural areas: 82 hotspots

Communities and other areas: 38 hotspots

Conservation forests: 28 hotspots

Roadside areas: 5 hotspots

Observation: Agricultural land and Sor Por Kor areas remain the main zones with high levels of burning, an issue that government agencies are urgently moving to control to reduce smoke and haze.

Neighbouring countries: Myanmar and Cambodia remain worrying

Across ASEAN, Thailand’s hotspot level is lower than some neighbouring countries, but wind direction may affect the movement of cross-border dust and haze.

Reported hotspot counts were:

Myanmar: 1,365 hotspots

Cambodia: 1,301 hotspots

Laos: 366 hotspots

Vietnam: 32 hotspots

Malaysia: 26 hotspots

Monitor and follow the situation

The public can track real-time hotspot information to plan outdoor activities and monitor health by visiting GISTDA’s website at: https://disaster.gistda.or.th/fire