Anutin says no Cambodian troops near border, rules out clashes

At Government House, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also Minister of the Interior and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, addressed remarks by the People’s Party stating that the military exists to protect the country, not to dominate it. He said the public understands such views, but it is not appropriate to criticise the ideas or approaches of other parties, as each has its own beliefs. Ultimately, he said, the decision lies with the people.
Asked whether he was concerned that the People’s Party could overtake Bhumjaithai following large crowds attending campaign rallies by Pita Limjaroenrat, Anutin replied that Bhumjaithai’s own rallies, such as those in Nong Khai, have also drawn large turnouts.
When asked about the People’s Party’s confidence in leading the formation of the next government, Anutin said every party must believe in itself, noting that no candidate would go on stage and ask voters to elect them only to become part of the opposition.
Regarding the security situation ahead of the election, Anutin said he had received reports from the Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army and would be visiting border areas to conduct official inspections, stressing that the trip was unrelated to politics. He said he had not previously had the opportunity to visit areas under the First Army Region in Sa Kaeo province and would assess whether any further action was needed to ensure confidence that the situation remains under control.
He said the army had reported that recent activity involving the digging of canals in the area was located far from the border and was unrelated to security concerns. Both sides, he added, had communicated to ensure that such activities would not create a sense of threat or misunderstanding. The army had confirmed that the situation did not match reports or speculation circulating in the media and that conditions remained normal, with each side continuing its own work.
Asked directly whether reports of Cambodian troops approaching the Thai border were unfounded, Anutin said the army had reported no such movements.
On public concern about the possibility of a third round of clashes, Anutin said the government has assured citizens that the situation and territory are under control and that troop deployments remain in place. He praised Thai soldiers for their vigilance and readiness along the border and said Thailand has communicated its approach to the international community. He expressed confidence that there would be no incidents posing danger to the public and said people could be assured that security conditions remain safe.
Asked whether security agencies had been instructed to take special measures ahead of the election in case of unrest, Anutin said the government’s duty is to maintain peace and order to the fullest extent possible. He said security agencies and the Royal Thai Police already carry out these responsibilities as part of their core duties, while the military is responsible for national security and civil authorities for public administration and services.
He concluded that each agency is carrying out its responsibilities according to its mandate to ensure stability and public safety.