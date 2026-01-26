Anutin says no Cambodian troops near border, rules out clashes

At Government House, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also Minister of the Interior and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, addressed remarks by the People’s Party stating that the military exists to protect the country, not to dominate it. He said the public understands such views, but it is not appropriate to criticise the ideas or approaches of other parties, as each has its own beliefs. Ultimately, he said, the decision lies with the people.

Asked whether he was concerned that the People’s Party could overtake Bhumjaithai following large crowds attending campaign rallies by Pita Limjaroenrat, Anutin replied that Bhumjaithai’s own rallies, such as those in Nong Khai, have also drawn large turnouts.

When asked about the People’s Party’s confidence in leading the formation of the next government, Anutin said every party must believe in itself, noting that no candidate would go on stage and ask voters to elect them only to become part of the opposition.

Regarding the security situation ahead of the election, Anutin said he had received reports from the Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army and would be visiting border areas to conduct official inspections, stressing that the trip was unrelated to politics. He said he had not previously had the opportunity to visit areas under the First Army Region in Sa Kaeo province and would assess whether any further action was needed to ensure confidence that the situation remains under control.