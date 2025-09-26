US embassies in Thailand and Laos hold trilateral meeting on border security and organised crime

The United States Embassy in Laos, together with the US Embassy in Thailand, hosted the Thai-Lao Information Exchange Conference on Border Security from September 23-24 in Nong Khai Province. Law enforcement representatives from Thailand, Laos, and the United States attended the meeting, which focused on curbing transnational crime that negatively impacts communities, economies, and daily life along the border and beyond.

Approximately 30 senior immigration officers attended, including 15 from Thailand and 15 from Laos, alongside representatives from the US diplomatic security services, US embassies in Bangkok and Vientiane, the US Homeland Security Investigations, and the US Customs and Border Protection office in Bangkok.

The discussions covered strategic approaches for law enforcement cooperation to tackle crimes such as human trafficking, child exploitation, drug smuggling, arms trafficking, and online fraud. Participants exchanged information to improve communication and coordinate measures, enhancing border security. All countries emphasised the importance of regional collaboration to prevent criminals from exploiting others while disregarding laws and borders.