Laos is ‘on track to graduate from least developed country status’: UN Assistant Secretary-General

Kanni Wignaraja, who is also UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, is making an official visit to Laos to advance the partnership between Laos and UNDP - the country’s main development partner.

“I really think Laos is on track [for LDC graduation]. We are not less developed. We are on track to be a middle-income country,” she told reporters at the UNDP offices in Vientiane.

The UNDP regional chief expressed optimism about the prospects for graduation despite concerns raised by many that Laos, like many LDC countries, could suffer during the transition or post-graduation period, fearing that newly graduated nations could be disadvantaged by aid cuts and loss of preferential trade privileges offered by major economies to LDC countries.

“I think LDC graduation is a moment to celebrate. I don’t see it as a challenge. I see it as an opportunity,” she said.