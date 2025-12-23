Dining on a Deficit: Thai Restaurants Slash Headcount as Economic Growth Falters

As same-store sales plummet by 18 per cent, restaurateurs abandon permanent hiring in favour of part-time student labour to survive a low-growth 2026.

Thailand’s restaurant sector is entering a period of forced austerity, with operators "shedding weight" to survive a fragile economic recovery.

Confronted by rising labour costs and evaporating consumer spending, businesses are increasingly ditching permanent staff in favour of part-time workers to curb mounting fixed overheads.

In an interview with Thansettakij, Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, chairman of the Restaurant Operators Club and Honorary Advisor to the Thai Hostel Association, revealed that the industry’s approach to pay and benefits has been fundamentally fractured by the current climate.

Salary adjustments for 2026 are expected to average a meagre 3–4 per cent, with increments reserved almost exclusively for essential middle management.

The Bonus Drought

The disparity between large chains and independent outlets has reached a breaking point.

While "Size L" enterprises—those with annual revenues approaching 1 billion baht—may still offer bonuses of up to four months, such rewards have become "almost impossible" for small and medium-sized (SME) establishments.

The primary culprit is a dramatic collapse in Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG). Industry data shows a staggering 18 per cent decline in sales across existing branches this year, a sharp acceleration from the 4 per cent dip recorded in 2024.