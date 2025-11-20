Thai Restaurants Slam Treasury Plan to Hike VAT, Warning of Severe Inflationary Impact

Business leaders urge government to maintain 7% VAT rate for food and tourism; plan targets phased tax increase to 10% by 2030 to stabilise national finances.

The Thai restaurant industry has voiced alarm over the government’s proposal to raise the Value Added Tax (VAT), warning that the move will place an excessive burden on businesses and fuel widespread inflation, severely impacting the public’s cost of living.

The government intends to gradually increase the VAT from the current 7% to 8.5% by 2028, and finally to 10% by 2030, as part of a medium-term fiscal restructuring plan designed to reduce the budget deficit to below 3% of GDP by fiscal year 2029.

Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, chairman of the Restaurant Business Club, acknowledged the need for fiscal stability but urged the Cabinet to reconsider the hike for specific sectors.