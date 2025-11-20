Govt. signals VAT hike to 8.5% in 2028 and full 10% in 2030, with higher fuel excise from 2027

The government plans a gradual VAT increase—raising the rate to 8.5% in 2028 and to the full 10% in 2030.

Fuel excise taxes on both petrol and diesel are set to rise by 1 baht per litre starting 2027.

The adjustments form part of a wider fiscal restructuring aimed at strengthening budget stability and reducing the deficit.

Thailand is moving ahead with a major fiscal restructuring to reinforce medium-term financial stability, focusing on improving revenue efficiency and gradually raising the Value Added Tax (VAT).



The objective is to bring the fiscal deficit down to no more than 3% of GDP by FY 2029, in line with the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) for FY 2027–2030.

A source at the Ministry of Finance told that one key measure is the planned increase in VAT.



The government intends to raise the current rate of 7% to 8.5% in 2028, followed by a further 1.5-percentage-point increase in 2030, bringing the rate to the standard 10%.



The source emphasised that mitigation measures will be introduced to ease the impact on households and the broader economy, ensuring a smooth transition.

Beyond VAT, the fiscal plan identifies several additional revenue measures, including restructuring the personal income tax system and reviewing certain deductions for appropriateness.