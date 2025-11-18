Cabinet approves 5-year fiscal framework with cap on quasi-fiscal policy and deficit limit of 3%



Stricter control of quasi-fiscal policy

Ekniti addressed concerns over the use of quasi-fiscal measures under Section 28 of the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act B.E. 2561. Previously, agencies submitted requests independently without a unified system. The Cabinet has now ordered the creation of a unified, transparent approval process. The existing limit — not more than 32% of recurrent expenditure — will remain, with the prime minister acting as final approver before proposals reach Cabinet.

Ekniti said the government aims to reduce the annual budget deficit to no more than 3% of GDP by FY2029, down from 4.4% set for FY2026.

Public debt will remain within the fiscal sustainability framework, capped at no more than 70% of GDP.

The Cabinet has tasked the Finance Ministry and the Budget Bureau with restructuring both revenue and expenditure. Targets include raising total revenue to at least 15.1% of GDP (up from 14.8%), and reducing government spending to around 18% of GDP (down from over 19%).

Despite tighter spending, public investment remains a priority. Ekniti said the government will use non-debt channels to enhance investment without increasing public debt — including the Thailand Future Fund, other infrastructure funds and public–private partnerships (PPP).

On November 19, the four key economic agencies — Finance Ministry, Budget Bureau, NESDC and Bank of Thailand — will begin drafting the FY2027 budget before presenting details to Cabinet.