IMF warns Thailand to use targeted fiscal measures, projects Thai economy to grow only 2.1% in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released its 2025 assessment of the Thai economy, noting that in the first half of 2025 the Thai economy expanded by 3%, outperforming IMF’s earlier projections. However, the Fund expects overall growth for the full year to slow to 2.1% in 2025 and further down to 1.6% in 2026 amid rising economic risks.

On inflation, the IMF expects it to remain subdued and gradually move back toward the target range of 1–3% by 2027. Nonetheless, the Fund cautioned that the Thai economy continues to face uncertainty and downside risks in the period ahead.

Given the increasing economic challenges and limited policy space, the IMF recommends that Thailand adopt a carefully calibrated policy mix to maximise effectiveness. With public debt still elevated, fiscal policy should be targeted and exercised with caution, accompanied by a credible medium-term consolidation strategy.

The IMF views Thailand’s current accommodative monetary policy stance as appropriate and notes that further easing may be possible to mitigate downside risks to demand and inflation.