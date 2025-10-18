Thailand to chair 2026 World Bank-IMF meetings, highlighting economic leadership

Deputy Finance Minister Vorapak Tanyawong revealed that last week, a Thai delegation attended the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C., one of the most significant forums in the global financial system. Thailand has been selected to host the event in October 2026, marking a major milestone for the country’s economic and financial sectors.

Vorapak said:

“Hosting this event gives Thailand the opportunity to play a role in shaping global economic policy and to present proactive strategies to address economic and financial challenges in an era of uncertainty.”

Thailand has had a long-standing relationship with both organisations since joining in 1949, with a notable experience during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, when the baht came under attack. Thailand received over US$17 billion from the IMF under a Stand-By Arrangement to stabilise the economy and restore international financial confidence.

Today, the IMF continues to play a key role in managing fiscal vulnerabilities, monitoring financial risks, and supporting member countries in adapting to geopolitical uncertainties and energy transitions. Meanwhile, the World Bank focuses on long-term infrastructure development, including electricity, water systems, roads, and hospitals.