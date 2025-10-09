World economy is doing "better than feared, but worse than needed": IMF

Georgieva highlighted recent data indicating a softening US economy, but she noted that the feared recession has been avoided. She attributed the resilience of the US and other economies to more effective policies, an adaptable private sector, lower-than-expected import tariffs (at least for now), and supportive financial conditions.

“We’re seeing global growth decelerating only slightly this year and next. The world economy has generally withstood significant strains from various shocks,” Georgieva said, previewing the upcoming IMF World Economic Outlook report to be released next Tuesday at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings.

In July, the IMF raised its global growth forecast by 0.2 percentage points to 3.0% for 2025 and by 0.1 percentage point to 3.1% for 2026.

In an interview with Reuters, Georgieva noted that the updated outlook would reflect a small downward revision from the previous forecast of 3.2% growth in October 2024, though exact numbers were not provided. She emphasised that while the global economy is showing resilience, “exceptional uncertainty” and significant downside risks remain.