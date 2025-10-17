Asia remains resilient despite tariffs and global uncertainty, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assesses that Asia’s economy remains strong and continues to serve as a key driver of global growth, according to its report “Asia’s Economic Growth Is Weathering Tariffs and Uncertainty.”

The region has proved unexpectedly resilient, aided by front-loading of exports, technology investment, and policy support. To sustain strong and durable growth, it must now rebalance more towards domestic demand and deepen regional integration.

Asia’s economic growth next year is poised to hold up better than previously estimated despite weaker external demand, elevated tariffs, and persistent policy uncertainty.

Growth in the Asia and Pacific region is likely to slow to 4.1% next year from 4.5% this year, our latest projections show. Inflation is likely to remain moderate.

China’s economic growth is forecast to slow from 4.8% this year to 4.2% next year, while Japan’s decelerates from 1.1% to 0.6%. India will still expand at a healthy pace of 6.6% this year, the most among major emerging economies, while slowing to 6.2% next year. Korea’s growth will accelerate from 0.9% this year to 1.8%. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economies will expand by 4.3% for a second straight year.

While Asia is at the centre of the global trade-policy reset, it will remain the biggest driver of global growth, contributing about 60% this year and next. The shock from trade tensions has been cushioned by front-loading of exports ahead of new levies, stronger-than-expected investment in artificial intelligence, ongoing supply-chain reconfiguration within the region, and policy easing in some countries.