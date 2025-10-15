IMF keeps Thailand’s GDP forecast at 2%, warns on global debt and AI bubble risks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has maintained Thailand’s GDP growth forecast at 2% for 2025 and 1.6% for 2026, according to its October 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), consistent with the July update and the latest World Bank forecast.

Released during the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting 2025 in Washington D.C., the report warns that the global economic landscape remains “volatile and directionless,” driven largely by the United States’ policy priorities and adjustments by other countries to align with new global rules.

Key uncertainties stem from new US trade measures, which have raised tariffs to levels unseen in the past century. Despite a reduction from their April peak, tariffs remain between 10-20% for most trading partners, still far above 2024 levels.

The IMF notes that the resilient economic activity in early 2025 was largely a temporary effect caused by businesses stockpiling and exporting goods to avoid higher tariffs. Signs now indicate that these protective measures are beginning to slow US growth to around 2.0% in 2025.