MPB shares traffic-avoidance routes from Bangkok to five regions

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has issued travel-planning advice for people leaving Bangkok during the New Year 2026 holiday period, aiming to ease congestion and cut journey times. The bureau summarised key routes and alternative options heading to Thailand’s five regions.
To keep traffic moving, drivers can choose routes that best match their destination.
North
Northeast
East
South
West
For emergencies, accidents, or real-time traffic updates, contact:
The MPB also urged motorists to check their vehicle before departure, get enough rest, and use navigation apps for minute-by-minute updates on congestion.