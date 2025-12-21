MPB shares traffic-avoidance routes from Bangkok to five regions

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2025

MPB recommends main and alternative routes out of Bangkok for New Year 2026 travel to all five regions, urging drivers to plan ahead for a smoother, safer journey.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has issued travel-planning advice for people leaving Bangkok during the New Year 2026 holiday period, aiming to ease congestion and cut journey times. The bureau summarised key routes and alternative options heading to Thailand’s five regions.

Routes out of Bangkok by region

To keep traffic moving, drivers can choose routes that best match their destination.

North

  • Main route: Phahonyothin Road (Highway 1) or the Udon Ratthaya Expressway
  • Alternative/avoidance route: Kanchanaphisek Road (Eastern Outer Ring Road), connecting to Highways 347 or 340 to head north

Northeast 

  • Main route: Mittraphap Road (Highway 2)
  • Alternative/avoidance route: Ram Inthra Road connecting to Suwinthawong Road, or use the motorway to bypass heavy traffic on the Rangsit–Saraburi stretch

East

  • Main route: Bang Na–Trat Road or Motorway 7
  • Alternative/avoidance route: On Nut–Lat Krabang Road or local rural highways in the area

South

  • Main route: Rama II Road (Highway 35) or Phetkasem Road (Highway 4)
  • Alternative/avoidance route: Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway or the Si Rat–Outer Ring Road Expressway for faster connections south

West

  • Main route: Borommaratchachonnani Road
  • Alternative/avoidance route: Kanchanaphisek Road (Western Outer Ring Road) to avoid inner-city areas

Emergency hotlines to keep handy

For emergencies, accidents, or real-time traffic updates, contact:

  • Emergency/accidents: 191
  • Traffic and route information: 1197 (traffic hotline)

The MPB also urged motorists to check their vehicle before departure, get enough rest, and use navigation apps for minute-by-minute updates on congestion.

 

