Thai Banks and BOT reserve THB164 billion for 2026 New Year holidays

As the year-end of 2025 approaches, the Thai government has designated Friday (January 2, 2026) as an additional public holiday.
This creates a five-day long weekend from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026.
In anticipation of a surge in spending for travel, traditional gifting, and festivities, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and major commercial banks have announced substantial cash reserves to ensure smooth financial transactions for the public.
Budsakorn Teerapunyachai, the Assistant Governor of the Payment Infrastructure and Services Group at the BOT, stated that the net withdrawal value is expected to reach approximately THB70 billion.
The BOT has prepared an ample supply of various banknotes to meet this seasonal demand, ensuring that the public can access cash conveniently across the country.
Six leading commercial banks have collectively reserved a total of THB 164.42 billion to facilitate holiday spending.
1. Bangkok Bank (BBL)
Bangkok Bank has allocated THB 40 billion for the holiday period.
2. Krungthai Bank (KTB)
Krungthai Bank has reserved THB37.95 billion for the period from December 28, 2025, to January 4, 2026.
3. Kasikornbank (KBank)
KBank has prepared THB35.1 billion to cover the period from December 30, 2025, to January 4, 2026.
4. Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
SCB has reserved a total of THB30.5 billion for the New Year festival.
5. TMBThanachart Bank (ttb)
ttb has allocated THB11 billion to support its customers during the long weekend.
6. Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)
Krungsri has prepared THB9.87 billion for the period from December 25, 2025, to January 2, 2026.