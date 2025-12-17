Thai Banks and BOT reserve THB164 billion for 2026 New Year holidays

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2025

Thai banks and the BOT have reserved THB164.4 billion in cash to ensure seamless transactions across ATMs and branches nationwide during the five-day New Year holiday.

  • Six major Thai commercial banks, in coordination with the Bank of Thailand (BOT), have reserved approximately THB 164 billion in cash.
  • The preparation is to meet an anticipated surge in public spending during a five-day New Year holiday weekend from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026.
  • These funds will be distributed across the country and made accessible to the public primarily through the banks' extensive ATM and branch networks.

As the year-end of 2025 approaches, the Thai government has designated Friday (January 2, 2026) as an additional public holiday.

This creates a five-day long weekend from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

In anticipation of a surge in spending for travel, traditional gifting, and festivities, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and major commercial banks have announced substantial cash reserves to ensure smooth financial transactions for the public.

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Outlook

Budsakorn Teerapunyachai, the Assistant Governor of the Payment Infrastructure and Services Group at the BOT, stated that the net withdrawal value is expected to reach approximately THB70 billion.

The BOT has prepared an ample supply of various banknotes to meet this seasonal demand, ensuring that the public can access cash conveniently across the country.

Cash Allocation by Major Commercial Banks

Six leading commercial banks have collectively reserved a total of THB 164.42 billion to facilitate holiday spending.

1. Bangkok Bank (BBL)

Bangkok Bank has allocated THB 40 billion for the holiday period.

  • Channels: Over 7,600 ATMs nationwide, alongside digital channels like Bangkok Bank Mobile Banking, Cash Deposit Machines (CDM), and the 1333 Call Centre.
  • Branch Services: On December 31, 2025, micro-branches in shopping malls will remain open. On January 2, 2026, both mall-based branches and micro-branches will be operational. All branches will resume normal hours on January 5, 2026.
  • Banking Agents: Customers can use 162,000 service points, including Counter Service at 7-Eleven, Lotus’s, Thailand Post (Bank@Post), Big C, and Boonterm kiosks for deposits, withdrawals, and identity verification.

2. Krungthai Bank (KTB)

Krungthai Bank has reserved THB37.95 billion for the period from December 28, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

  • Breakdown: THB7.65 billion for Bangkok and 30.3 billion for provincial areas.
  • Channels: THB5.9 billion is allocated for physical branches and THB32.05 billion for ATMs.
  • Digital Recommendation: The bank encourages using Krungthai NEXT and the Pao Tang app to reduce the need for physical cash and travel.

3. Kasikornbank (KBank)

KBank has prepared THB35.1 billion to cover the period from December 30, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

  • Branch Reserves: THB8.7 billion (split into THB3.95 billion for Bangkok and THB4.75 billion for provinces) distributed across its 740 branches.
  • ATM Reserves: THB26.4 billion for over 8,400 K-ATMs nationwide (THB10.3 billion for Bangkok and THB16.1 billion for provinces).

4. Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)

SCB has reserved a total of THB30.5 billion for the New Year festival.

  • Distribution: THB10.4 billion for Greater Bangkok and THB20.1 billion for other provinces.
  • Infrastructure: The reserve is allocated via THB23.1 billion for its 9,280 ATMs and THB7.4 billion for its 666 branches.

5. TMBThanachart Bank (ttb)

ttb has allocated THB11 billion to support its customers during the long weekend.

  • Channels: THB7.5 billion for its 2,200 ATMs and THB3.5 billion for its 432 branches nationwide.

6. Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)

Krungsri has prepared THB9.87 billion for the period from December 25, 2025, to January 2, 2026.

  • Breakdown: THB6.96 billion for its 5,103 ATMs and THB2.91 billion for its 516 branches.
