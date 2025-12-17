Thai Banks and BOT reserve THB164 billion for 2026 New Year holidays

As the year-end of 2025 approaches, the Thai government has designated Friday (January 2, 2026) as an additional public holiday.

This creates a five-day long weekend from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

In anticipation of a surge in spending for travel, traditional gifting, and festivities, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and major commercial banks have announced substantial cash reserves to ensure smooth financial transactions for the public.

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Outlook

Budsakorn Teerapunyachai, the Assistant Governor of the Payment Infrastructure and Services Group at the BOT, stated that the net withdrawal value is expected to reach approximately THB70 billion.

The BOT has prepared an ample supply of various banknotes to meet this seasonal demand, ensuring that the public can access cash conveniently across the country.

Cash Allocation by Major Commercial Banks

Six leading commercial banks have collectively reserved a total of THB 164.42 billion to facilitate holiday spending.