Disgraced Thai RoV queen denies cheating but faces lifetime ban

The top Thai female player in the popular mobile MOBA game Realm of Valor (RoV), who was disqualified from the 33rd SEA Games Esports competition and banned for life by the game’s publisher in Thailand, has denied cheating using third-party software.
The player, Naphat Warasin, better known by her RoV username "Tokyogurl," denied accusations that she had shared her game screen through remote control software to a third party to assist her during the competition. On Monday, December 15, during the Winner Bracket Final against Vietnam, Tokyogurl was observed acting suspiciously and was caught on the live broadcast making an obscene gesture (giving the middle finger) to the camera. Following a 0-3 loss, allegations arose that she had used unauthorized third-party software.
It was reported that a Thai referee noticed that Tokyogurl’s finger movements did not match her character’s actions and intervened. The referee allegedly found that Naphat was using "TeamViewer" on her phone to engage in "ghost coaching" or screen sharing. This software would allow an expert coach or another pro player to view the player's screen in real-time from a different location, offering tactical advice or tracking enemy cooldowns.
After being caught allegedly using the software, the Thailand Esports Federation (TESF) released an official statement at 9:33 AM confirming her disqualification for violating Article 9.4.3 of the Esports Technical Handbook. On the same day, December 16, her professional club, Talon Esports, terminated her contract, and Garena issued a lifetime ban from all RoV competitions.
Before closing her Facebook account due to an outpouring of criticism, Tokyogurl posted that she played the game on her own. She claimed, “Had I cheated in the competition, I should have won. Frankly, how could I cheat?” She explained that she became nervous and panicked during the competition, which led to her hospitalization. Tokyogurl stated that she simply connected the smartphone used in the competition to the internet via a cable, and the phone was not capable of sharing the screen with anyone.
Regarding the obscene gesture, she claimed she had checked the camera and saw it focusing on other players, so she flashed her finger to tease her teammate.
However, her teammates were doubtful of her explanation. Some team members shared with the media that they had suspected Tokyogurl's behavior two days before the final and had directly questioned her about whether she had cheated. They said she became furious and demanded an apology. After discussing the issue with their coach, the team decided to give her the benefit of the doubt due to a lack of evidence.
To uphold national integrity, the Esports Association of Thailand (EAT) made the drastic decision to withdraw the entire women's team from the competition while they were leading 1-0 against Laos in the lower-bracket final. Tokyogurl was immediately banned from Garena-sanctioned events, and Talon Esports terminated her contract.
Following the disqualification, several players on the Thai Women’s RoV National Team expressed regret, emphasizing their hard work for the competition. Team captain Jomkhon Pumsinil, also known as "Givemeakiss," said, “We had no idea about the alleged cheating. Our hearts were shattered, and we would like to apologize to the people for the incident.”
During a live TV interview on the popular talk show Hone Krasae, the team and coach admitted that Tokyogurl was widely regarded as the best player in Thailand, playing the most important role as the “carry.”
In Thailand, RoV (Arena of Valor) is more than just a game—it has become a massive cultural phenomenon with a professional league that rivals traditional sports in viewership. Since its launch in 2016, it has become the most popular mobile game in the country. The Thai version of Arena of Valor, initially released as Realm of Valor (RoV), is published by Garena Online (Thailand).
RoV is officially recognized as a professional sport by the Thai government, and Thai teams frequently win international titles such as the AIC (Arena of Valor International Championship) and APL (Arena of Valor Premier League).
In RoV, the "Carry" (often referred to as AD Carry or Marksman) is the team's primary source of sustained, long-range physical damage. Carry players are crucial for the late game, becoming the most dangerous players on the field if the match lasts long enough.