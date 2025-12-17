Disgraced Thai RoV queen denies cheating but faces lifetime ban

Tokyogurl’s Denial and Explanation

Before closing her Facebook account due to an outpouring of criticism, Tokyogurl posted that she played the game on her own. She claimed, “Had I cheated in the competition, I should have won. Frankly, how could I cheat?” She explained that she became nervous and panicked during the competition, which led to her hospitalization. Tokyogurl stated that she simply connected the smartphone used in the competition to the internet via a cable, and the phone was not capable of sharing the screen with anyone.

Regarding the obscene gesture, she claimed she had checked the camera and saw it focusing on other players, so she flashed her finger to tease her teammate.

Team’s Doubts and Investigation

However, her teammates were doubtful of her explanation. Some team members shared with the media that they had suspected Tokyogurl's behavior two days before the final and had directly questioned her about whether she had cheated. They said she became furious and demanded an apology. After discussing the issue with their coach, the team decided to give her the benefit of the doubt due to a lack of evidence.

Withdrawal from the SEA Games

To uphold national integrity, the Esports Association of Thailand (EAT) made the drastic decision to withdraw the entire women's team from the competition while they were leading 1-0 against Laos in the lower-bracket final. Tokyogurl was immediately banned from Garena-sanctioned events, and Talon Esports terminated her contract.

Team’s Emotional Response

Following the disqualification, several players on the Thai Women’s RoV National Team expressed regret, emphasizing their hard work for the competition. Team captain Jomkhon Pumsinil, also known as "Givemeakiss," said, “We had no idea about the alleged cheating. Our hearts were shattered, and we would like to apologize to the people for the incident.”

During a live TV interview on the popular talk show Hone Krasae, the team and coach admitted that Tokyogurl was widely regarded as the best player in Thailand, playing the most important role as the “carry.”

RoV’s Popularity in Thailand

In Thailand, RoV (Arena of Valor) is more than just a game—it has become a massive cultural phenomenon with a professional league that rivals traditional sports in viewership. Since its launch in 2016, it has become the most popular mobile game in the country. The Thai version of Arena of Valor, initially released as Realm of Valor (RoV), is published by Garena Online (Thailand).

RoV is officially recognized as a professional sport by the Thai government, and Thai teams frequently win international titles such as the AIC (Arena of Valor International Championship) and APL (Arena of Valor Premier League).

Role of the "Carry" in RoV

In RoV, the "Carry" (often referred to as AD Carry or Marksman) is the team's primary source of sustained, long-range physical damage. Carry players are crucial for the late game, becoming the most dangerous players on the field if the match lasts long enough.

