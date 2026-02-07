Japanese party leaders make final appeals to voters

Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party of Lower House lawmakers from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, also stumped Tokyo. The new party hopes to be an axis to counter the conservative Takaichi administration.



"Centrist politics is needed so that we can keep walking on the path of a peaceful nation," he said. Noda criticised the LDP for fielding candidates involved in a slush fund scandal.

"We will realise what is really necessary even if we have a fight with the LDP," Fumitake Fujita, the JIP's co-head, said in a stump speech in Suita, Osaka Prefecture. "We won't allow the LDP to water down" promises in the agreement to form the ruling coalition, he added.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, underlined his party's aim to increase take-home pay in a speech in front of Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo.

"We will be the most reliable opposition party," he emphasised. "We want to play a role in moving this country forward by seeking solutions, not confrontations."

Tomoko Tamura, head of the Japanese Communist Party, criticised the prime minister in Tokyo's Nerima Ward over diplomacy and security. "Let us build a country that can engage in peace diplomacy," she said.