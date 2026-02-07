Japan to invest in thermal power, diamonds, and ports in the US

The Japanese and US governments will soon hold a meeting of a bilateral committee of minister-class officials to work out the details.

In the area of gas-fired power generation, power plants are expected to be built for data centres that support the development of artificial intelligence technology.

There is an idea that Japanese digital investor SoftBank Group Corp. will design the power plants, while other Japanese companies will provide power transmission and distribution facilities. US gas turbine maker GE Vernova Inc. is also expected to participate.