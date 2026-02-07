Thailand's 4 Strengths to Attract ASML: Grand Strategy Needed

This strategy will help foreign investors see that Thailand can both produce for export and create a strong domestic market, making investments more profitable quickly and attracting more foreign giants.

“The most attractive point is making investors see that investing in Thailand offers the quickest return on investment,” said Dr Archanun. “This quick return is not just about offering tax breaks for 10 to 20 years. If Thailand has a Grand Strategy and everything aligns, it will help create a strong policy direction.”

He also noted that it is crucial not to change policies drastically, as this could discourage long-term investment. "If production bases move elsewhere, they will not return to Thailand," he added.

ASML’s Investment and Technology Transfer

Dr Archanun pointed out that if ASML invests in Thailand to build a supply chain, it will likely involve producing certain parts rather than high-tech machinery. He also mentioned that expecting multinational companies to transfer technology may not be realistic, as technology is the key to business survival.

The focus should be on creating knowledge among those involved in the supply chain and leveraging that knowledge to foster innovation and new businesses. The new government and relevant agencies should create an environment that supports this, enabling people to use their skills and knowledge beyond just working for multinational corporations.

For example, Dr Archanun suggested that regulatory adjustments should be made to allow for the creation of true Venture Capital (VC).

Currently, Thailand's VC scene is mostly tied to large companies or commercial banks and does not fully take on the risk that real VC investments require, such as supporting business ideas that may not immediately succeed. "In the past, Thailand relied too much on personal connections, making it hard for those without these connections to succeed," he said.