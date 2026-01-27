Singapore tops BOI applications at THB 547bn, driven by global parents

There were also other high-investment businesses important for economic restructuring, such as renewable or waste-to-energy power generation at THB 107,655 million, and medical businesses (medical device production and medical services) at THB 28,883 million, among others.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the BOI, said the investment figures reflect investor confidence in Thailand’s potential and readiness—especially in new, high-technology industries and green industries that support sustainable development. Investors see Thailand as having strong fundamentals suitable for long-term investment.

He said Thailand also meets the needs of modern investment, including infrastructure and logistics systems, clean energy potential, quality human resources, a complete supply chain, and Thailand’s position on the global stage in maintaining neutrality and good relations with many countries—enabling trade with markets worldwide.

Narit said applications under the measure to upgrade existing industries—an important measure helping existing operators adapt and improve efficiency—totalled THB 68,269 million in 2025, up 99%, mostly investments in adopting digital technology, upgrading machinery, and introducing automation systems in production lines.

For foreign direct investment (FDI), there were 2,421 projects applying for promotion, up 21%, with investment value of THB 1,359,925 million, up 66%. The top 10 countries by value of promotion applications were: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, and Switzerland.