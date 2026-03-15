Meta tightens Facebook rules to reward original content and curb copycats

The company added that it removed more than 20 million accounts impersonating major content creators in 2025, while impersonation reports involving large creators fell by 33%.

New tools target impersonation and copycats

Meta said it is now rolling out enhancements to its content protection system, which it launched last year to help creators detect matches to their original Facebook Reels across Meta’s platforms and take action. The latest update will add easier reporting of potential impersonators in one place through the same tool, with wider rollout planned for more creators.

Separately, Meta said it is also expanding AI-based systems to detect impersonation scams involving celebrities, public figures and brands, using signals from text, images and context to identify deceptive behaviour more quickly.

Part of a wider fight over Facebook’s feed quality

The changes underscore how central original content has become to Facebook’s creator strategy. Meta said it wants to make it harder for spam, copycats and impersonators to crowd out authentic voices, while improving what users see in recommendations across Feed and Reels.