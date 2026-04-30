Thai Transport Ministry weighs airline debt extension, Jet A-1 tax cut

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn met Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of the Airlines Association of Thailand, Bangkok Airways executives and executives from Thai AirAsia, Thai VietJet Air, Nok Air and Thai Lion Air, to hear and discuss the impact on flight operating costs from the conflict in the Middle East.

Phiphat said the meeting was held to discuss the impact of rising aviation fuel prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East, which had left airlines carrying a heavy cost burden.

Airlines had tried their utmost to maintain flights, even while incurring losses during the recent Songkran festival, to ease the impact on passengers.