MPC holds rate at 1.0% as war-driven costs weigh on Thailand’s outlook

The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy rate unchanged at 1.00% at its meeting on April 29, 2026, citing a slowing growth outlook and heightened uncertainty linked to the war in the Middle East.

Don Nakornthab, secretary of the MPC, said the committee voted 6-0 to hold the rate, judging the current setting appropriate for supporting the economy as it slows, while inflation pressures are largely being driven by supply-side factors.



Growth seen moderating as costs rise

The MPC said Thailand’s economic expansion is expected to moderate, with the Middle East conflict raising business costs and eroding household purchasing power. The committee noted that data before the war had pointed to stronger-than-expected growth, supported by domestic demand and merchandise exports, but the conflict is now expected to weigh on the outlook.

The committee projected growth to slow to 1.5% in 2026 and 2.0% in 2027. Private consumption is under pressure from a higher cost of living and a weaker income outlook. Foreign tourist arrivals are also expected to decline because of higher travel costs and constraints.

Merchandise exports are still projected to expand at a favourable pace, supported by global demand for technology products. The MPC added that growth could turn out higher this year if the government introduces additional fiscal stimulus, but would likely ease next year as stimulus effects fade and base effects rise.

The committee said the outlook remains highly uncertain, with downside risks if the conflict drags on and supply disruptions persist, potentially hitting manufacturing and employment.