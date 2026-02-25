MPC cuts interest rate to 1.00%, aiming to support recovery and ease debt burden

Monetary Policy and Financial Stability

The majority of the committee supported the rate cut to ensure that financial conditions remain conducive to economic recovery and to alleviate debt burdens for SMEs and households. The committee also highlighted the importance of monitoring financial stability in the medium term, particularly the limited capacity of existing monetary policy given the current high uncertainty.

The MPC expressed concerns over the appreciation of the baht, which has pressured exporters, especially those dealing with products in price-sensitive markets with low-profit margins. The committee will closely monitor the baht's movements and evaluate the effectiveness of existing measures related to gold transactions and other financial operations that may impact the currency.

Challenges for SMEs and Credit Expansion

While the interest rate cuts have led to a reduction in overall borrowing costs and eased debt burdens for businesses and households, credit expansion remains sluggish, particularly for high-risk SMEs. Financial institutions are still cautious in lending to new borrowers and those with high-credit risks. The MPC emphasized the need to continue monitoring the transmission of monetary policy and the growth of credit while supporting targeted financial measures to help vulnerable groups.

Baht Appreciation and Exchange Rate Concerns

The baht has appreciated against the U.S. dollar, in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook and specific factors in Thailand. This has exacerbated financial conditions for exporters. The MPC expressed concern over potential misalignments in the exchange rate from economic fundamentals and will continue to monitor these movements closely.