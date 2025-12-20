Thai banks cut interest rates following MPC decision

In a move aligned with the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) unanimous decision to reduce the policy interest rate by 0.25% to 1.25% from 1.50% per annum, several commercial and state-owned banks in Thailand have announced cuts to their interest rates. This is aimed at easing the financial burden on consumers amid an economy showing clear signs of slowing down and increased risks.
KASIKORNBANK (KBank) has lowered its loan rates for large corporate clients as follows:
For retail clients, KBank has also adjusted its MRR (Minimum Retail Rate) by 0.01%, from 6.78% to 6.68% per annum. Additionally, deposit rates have been cut by 0.05% to 0.10%. These changes will be effective from December 22, 2025.
Government Savings Bank (GSB) has announced a reduction of up to 0.25% on loan rates across all categories, with the aim of easing living costs and providing a New Year’s gift to its customers:
These reductions will come into effect on December 22, 2025, and will remain in place until further notice. GSB has kept its deposit rates unchanged to maintain the benefits for savers.
The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) also lowered its loan rates by 0.25% per annum:
These changes will be effective starting January 1, 2026.
Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG) responded to government policy by reducing its prime rate by 0.25%, bringing it to 5.53% per annum, the lowest rate in the corporation's history. This reduction, effective from December 19, 2025, is the fourth adjustment this year and is intended to provide relief for borrowers, particularly in the lead-up to the New Year.
Krung Thai Bank has also announced a reduction of up to 0.25% on its loan rates to help alleviate financial burdens for customers:
In addition, Krung Thai has cut deposit rates by 0.05% to 0.10%, effective from December 22, 2025.
Islamic Bank of Thailand (iBank) has reduced its loan profit rates across all categories by 0.10% to help alleviate the financial burden on customers from all sectors. The adjustments are as follows:
These changes will be effective from December 22, 2025.
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has lowered its loan interest rates by 0.10% to 0.25% per annum to align with the current monetary policy and the economic outlook for Thailand. The adjustments are as follows:
In addition, SCB has reduced deposit rates by 0.05% to 0.10% per annum, while maintaining the same savings deposit rates for regular customers to assist savers in a low-interest environment. These changes will be effective from December 23, 2025.
The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank (SME D Bank) has reduced its loan interest rates by up to 0.15% to ease financial burdens on SME operators and stimulate the economy. The new rates are as follows:
These changes will take effect from January 1, 2026. SME D Bank has also decided to maintain its deposit rates to provide a secure and stable option for all types of clients.
Bangkok Bank has reduced its loan interest rates as follows:
The bank has also reduced deposit rates by 0.05% to 0.10% per annum. These changes will be effective from December 22, 2025.
Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) has reduced its loan interest rates as follows:
These changes will be effective from December 24, 2025.
TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) has lowered its loan interest rates by up to 0.25% per annum for products based on MLR, MOR, and MRR. The adjustments will be effective from December 23, 2025, to help support businesses, employment, and the daily lives of the public as they continue to move forward in a stable manner.