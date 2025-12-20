Thai banks cut interest rates following MPC decision

In a move aligned with the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) unanimous decision to reduce the policy interest rate by 0.25% to 1.25% from 1.50% per annum, several commercial and state-owned banks in Thailand have announced cuts to their interest rates. This is aimed at easing the financial burden on consumers amid an economy showing clear signs of slowing down and increased risks.



KBank reduces loan rates by up to 0.25%

KASIKORNBANK (KBank) has lowered its loan rates for large corporate clients as follows:

MLR (Minimum Loan Rate): Reduced by 0.10%, from 6.72% to 6.62% per annum

MOR (Minimum Overdraft Rate): Reduced by 0.25%, from 6.72% to 6.44% per annum

For retail clients, KBank has also adjusted its MRR (Minimum Retail Rate) by 0.01%, from 6.78% to 6.68% per annum. Additionally, deposit rates have been cut by 0.05% to 0.10%. These changes will be effective from December 22, 2025.



GSB follows suit with 0.25% cut on loans

Government Savings Bank (GSB) has announced a reduction of up to 0.25% on loan rates across all categories, with the aim of easing living costs and providing a New Year’s gift to its customers:

MLR: Reduced by 0.15%, from 6.325% to 6.175% per annum

MOR: Reduced by 0.25%, from 6.095% to 5.845% per annum

MRR: Reduced by 0.10%, from 6.295% to 6.195% per annum

These reductions will come into effect on December 22, 2025, and will remain in place until further notice. GSB has kept its deposit rates unchanged to maintain the benefits for savers.