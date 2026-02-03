Makro PRO Ranked the #1 Thai E-Commerce Platform by Euromonitor International

“This recognition from Euromonitor International is an important milestone for CP AXTRA and a strong validation of the transformation journey we have been driving across the organization,” said Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Group Chief Wholesale Business Officer, CP AXTRA. “Makro PRO has been ranked as the No. 1 Thai e-commerce platform overall and Thailand’s No. 1 e-commerce platform by first-party sales, reflects our disciplined focus on building scalable digital capabilities, deepening direct customer relationships and integrating online and offline retail into one seamless ecosystem. As Thailand’s retail market continues to evolve, we remain committed to investing in technology, data, and innovation to deliver long-term value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

Euromonitor International assessed Thailand’s first-party e-commerce market, defined as platforms that operate their own online storefronts and sell directly to customers. Based on this research, Euromonitor ranked Makro PRO No. 1 in Thailand by 1st party ecommerce brand-level sales value across both B2B and B2C segments in 2025 and is the leading e-commerce platform of Thai origin.

The achievement further reinforces Makro PRO’s distinctive position as the only Thai e-commerce platform combining large-scale digital commerce capabilities with one of the country’s most extensive physical retail networks. As the Company continues to execute its long-term growth strategy, CP AXTRA remains focused on advancing retail technology innovation, strengthening ecosystem partnerships and supporting the sustainable development of Thailand’s retail sector.