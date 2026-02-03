EC, Thailand Post open ballot-sorting hub, tighten security

At 2.00pm on February 3, 2026, the Election Commission of Thailand, together with Thailand Post, the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Royal Thai Police, opened a ballot-sorting operations centre at the Lak Si Mail Centre in Bangkok.
The centre will sort completed advance-voting ballots from both overseas and within Thailand before dispatching them to their destination constituencies across all 400 constituencies nationwide, as Thailand proceeds with the 2026 general election and referendum, under strict security and inspection measures.
The event was observed by Narong Klanwarin, chairman of the Election Commission, and commissioner Anan Suwanrat.
Sawang Boonmee, secretary-general of the Election Commission, said that after advance voting both domestically and overseas had concluded, all advance ballots entered a legally mandated handling process, from collection and sorting through to nationwide delivery to their destination constituencies, to prepare for counting on election day.
He said the Election Commission has integrated cooperation across relevant agencies to assure the public that every ballot will be safeguarded in a secure, transparent and verifiable manner, so that every vote is counted correctly and fairly.
Mangkon Pratumkaew, director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, said the department has coordinated with domestic agencies and monitored operations at Thai embassies, consulates-general and Thai trade and economic offices worldwide — 95 offices in total — in real time through the Overseas Voting Monitoring System (OVMS).
He said the key step at present is transporting completed overseas ballots back to Thailand by February 5, 2026, and submitting them into Thailand Post’s sorting system so that votes cast by Thais worldwide can fully enter Thailand’s election process and reflect the public’s will.
Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, chief executive officer and president of Thailand Post, said the postal service was “100% ready” to transport completed advance ballots — from both within Thailand and overseas — to all 400 constituencies nationwide. He said Thailand Post arranged more than 600 dedicated transport trips to ensure delivery is completed before election day on February 8, 2026, and stressed operations would follow the security standards and operational plans agreed with the Election Commission.
He said every ballot box and envelope remains under strict control measures, with systematic recording of handover and transfer status, allowing full traceability at every step. He said Thailand Post is using GPS tracking and the POST-POD Dashboard alongside strict site controls, including 24-hour CCTV surveillance, restricted access to key areas and coordination with security agencies to ensure maximum safety in ballot transportation.
Pol Lt Gen Udon Yomcharoen, assistant commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, said the police have deployed more than 126,000 officers nationwide to provide security support throughout the election process. He said police duties include securing coordination centres and sorting facilities, providing safety along transport routes, and coordinating with Thailand Post for systematic and standardised ballot delivery to destination constituencies nationwide. He added that police will maintain political neutrality and strictly follow the law, supporting the Election Commission and relevant agencies to ensure the 2026 election and referendum proceed peacefully, transparently and with public confidence.