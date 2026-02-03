EC, Thailand Post open ballot-sorting hub, tighten security

At 2.00pm on February 3, 2026, the Election Commission of Thailand, together with Thailand Post, the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Royal Thai Police, opened a ballot-sorting operations centre at the Lak Si Mail Centre in Bangkok.

The centre will sort completed advance-voting ballots from both overseas and within Thailand before dispatching them to their destination constituencies across all 400 constituencies nationwide, as Thailand proceeds with the 2026 general election and referendum, under strict security and inspection measures.

The event was observed by Narong Klanwarin, chairman of the Election Commission, and commissioner Anan Suwanrat.

Sawang Boonmee, secretary-general of the Election Commission, said that after advance voting both domestically and overseas had concluded, all advance ballots entered a legally mandated handling process, from collection and sorting through to nationwide delivery to their destination constituencies, to prepare for counting on election day.