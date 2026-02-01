EC secretary-general says advance voting ends smoothly, warns voters not to reveal ballots

He added that, aside from traffic issues, some constituencies faced overcrowding at polling stations. The EC received reports that voting proceeded smoothly in Bang Kapi, Chatuchak, and Chiang Mai, each recording more than 50,000 advance voters. In other Bangkok districts with around 10,000 registered advance voters, traffic congestion was reported, but voters were still able to arrive in time.

Document error reported in Lampang candidate flyers

Sawaeng said the EC received a report of missing candidate introduction flyers involving the People’s Party in Lampang, for advance voting outside the constituency held in Chon Buri.

He explained that the Lampang election office mistakenly sent duplicate documents for the People’s Party’s candidate No. 6, and failed to send documents for candidate No. 8 of the same party.

Warning: don’t disclose your vote

Sawaeng said the EC received reports that some voters left polling stations and disclosed details of how they voted.

He warned that doing so could lead to legal action, as candidates may file complaints arguing that the disclosure could cause an unfair election contest.

EC vows smooth Feb 8 election, ramps up vote-buying prevention

Sawaeng said the EC will work with all sectors and the police to ensure the February 8 election proceeds smoothly and to prevent vote buying. He said almost half of police personnel nationwide have been enlisted to help the EC prevent vote buying.

He added that, so far, there have been no reports of vote buying, which he attributed to the EC’s preventive measures.

Clarifying remarks on “vote-buying preparations”

Sawaeng also clarified an earlier statement that appeared to suggest preparations for vote buying were not wrong.

He said he meant that it can be difficult to act against secret preparations, but when vote buying occurs with evidence and witnesses, it becomes easier for police and relevant officials to make arrests.

EC checks claim of 7,000 baht “vote-buying money”

Sawaeng said the EC verified that a vendor in a northeastern province did not receive 7,000 baht in vote-buying money, contrary to a claim circulated on Facebook.

He said the vendor had earned 7,000 baht from selling goods, and two other people photographed her bank account and posted it online. The EC has identified the vendor and the two individuals, and officials will summon them for questioning.

EC dismisses bias claims, to probe health volunteer meeting allegation

Sawaeng dismissed allegations that polling station officials were biased in favour of certain candidates or a candidate’s relatives.

He added that the EC will also investigate an allegation that a senior Public Health Ministry official held a meeting of health volunteers in Si Sa Ket Constituency 3 and told them to campaign for a candidate.