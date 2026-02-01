Advance voting draws lively turnout nationwide, including new voters

Sunday (February 1) marked advance voting day for the 2026 election. Across the country, voters who had registered for advance voting travelled to polling stations in large numbers, creating a lively atmosphere nationwide.
In Chiang Mai, heavy turnout was reported at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Chang Phueak subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district. Voters continued to arrive steadily throughout the day, from 8.00am until polls closed at 5.00pm, causing traffic congestion in surrounding areas.
Most voters were working-age residents employed in Chiang Mai, alongside students and first-time voters studying in the province, many of whom turned out to cast their ballots.
The Office of Chiangmai Election Commission deployed volunteer Territorial Defence students to provide guidance and assist with checking voter lists and polling locations, helping the process run quickly and smoothly. No major problems were reported, and most voters appeared to understand the voting procedures.
Noppadon Suya, director of the Office of Chiangmai Election Commission, said more than 91,000 eligible voters had registered for advance voting in Chiang Mai, with 10 advance voting locations in total.
He said Constituency 1—at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre—recorded the highest number of registrants, with 50,170.
In the Northeast, advance voting in Khon Kaen was lively throughout the day, with voters continuing to arrive right up to the final minutes.
At the Khonkaen International Convention and Exhibition Centre, a steady flow of voters in the last half-hour before polls closed led to a long build-up of traffic outside, with some concerned they might miss the deadline.
Among those who voted late in the day was Thiti “Tongte” Srinual, a well-known series director, who said it was his first time voting in advance. He said he was surprised by the large turnout, especially among teenagers and young voters.
He also admitted he had been worried about arriving in time due to heavy traffic in central Khon Kaen.
Nevertheless, he said he was determined to vote because he hoped the candidate he supported would be elected to represent the public in parliament. During the interview, he also paid respect with a wai and wished for his chosen candidate to win.
In the South, advance voting in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, was similarly busy. Songkhla recorded 35,000 registered advance voters. Kohong Municipality had the highest number, at 10,156, with 20 polling units in total.
The area hosts Prince of Songkla University, resulting in a large number of young people and students registering to vote in advance.
Likewise, in Bangkok, surrounding provinces, and many other areas nationwide, voters turned out in large numbers for advance voting.
For the 2026 election, the Election Commission has set a turnout target of 83%, up from 81.98% in the 2023 election. It also aims to reduce the invalid ballot rate to 3%, down from 4% previously.
After polls closed at 5.00pm, Thailand Post began collecting ballot envelopes for sorting and delivery to voters’ home constituencies, where they will be counted alongside the general election results after 5.00pm on February 8.