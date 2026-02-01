Advance voting draws lively turnout nationwide, including new voters

Noppadon Suya, director of the Office of Chiangmai Election Commission, said more than 91,000 eligible voters had registered for advance voting in Chiang Mai, with 10 advance voting locations in total.

He said Constituency 1—at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre—recorded the highest number of registrants, with 50,170.

In the Northeast, advance voting in Khon Kaen was lively throughout the day, with voters continuing to arrive right up to the final minutes.

At the Khonkaen International Convention and Exhibition Centre, a steady flow of voters in the last half-hour before polls closed led to a long build-up of traffic outside, with some concerned they might miss the deadline.

Among those who voted late in the day was Thiti “Tongte” Srinual, a well-known series director, who said it was his first time voting in advance. He said he was surprised by the large turnout, especially among teenagers and young voters.

He also admitted he had been worried about arriving in time due to heavy traffic in central Khon Kaen.

Nevertheless, he said he was determined to vote because he hoped the candidate he supported would be elected to represent the public in parliament. During the interview, he also paid respect with a wai and wished for his chosen candidate to win.