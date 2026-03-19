JCR affirms Thailand at A, cites strong fiscal discipline

On March 18, 2026, Jindarat Viriyataveekul, director of the Public Debt Management Office, said Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) had affirmed Thailand’s sovereign credit rating at A and maintained a stable outlook.

The decision reflects foreign investors’ confidence in Thailand’s economic fundamentals and its ability to withstand external pressures.

In its latest assessment, JCR said Thailand’s real GDP growth in 2025 stood at 2.4%, supported mainly by accelerated public infrastructure investment, stronger private-sector investment and solid exports, particularly in electronics. Domestic consumption stimulus measures also contributed to growth.

For 2026, the agency expects the Thai economy to continue expanding at a moderate pace, supported by the recovery of the tourism industry and lower policy interest rates, which should help ease financing costs.

On the fiscal front, JCR forecasts Thailand’s fiscal deficit at about 4.4% of GDP in 2026, reflecting an expansionary policy stance aimed at supporting growth.