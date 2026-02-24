Cabinet approves public debt management plan adjustment for fiscal year 2026

Cabinet approves adjustment to public debt management plan

The Cabinet approved the first amendment to the Public Debt Management Plan for fiscal year 2026 on Tuesday, increasing both new borrowing and debt repayment limits, a government spokeswoman said.

Deputy government spokeswoman Aiyarin Phunrit said the new borrowing plan will increase the total by 52,076.12 million baht, from 1,207,306.75 million baht to 1,259,382.87 million baht. The debt repayment plan will also see an increase of 30,469.30 million baht, rising from 503,056.95 million baht to 533,526.25 million baht.

Increased borrowing to support infrastructure projects

The Public Debt Management Policy and Supervisory Committee approved these changes after their meeting on December 4, 2025.