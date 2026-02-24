BOT governor warns of low-growth economy, introduces targeted measures

Tightening gold transactions

In addition, BOT has started regulating gold trading through applications, marking a first for the central bank. These transactions directly impact the value of the baht.

For instance, during times of rising gold prices, people sell gold through apps, causing gold shops to receive dollars. When these gold shops exchange the dollars for baht in large quantities, the baht’s value can appreciate quickly.

As a result, transactions exceeding 20 million baht per day must be reported to BOT, with a daily trading limit of 50 million baht per account. Exceeding this limit requires special permission, and there may be future consideration to reduce the limit to 20 million baht.

Furthermore, banks have been instructed to report all gold holdings within their apps, allowing BOT to see complete individual gold stock data. If more than two kilograms of gold are withdrawn, additional reporting is required to prevent using gold for hiding money.

Cash withdrawals exceeding 5 million baht must be justified

Vitai also shared that BOT is preparing to implement guidelines for cash withdrawals exceeding 5 million baht. This measure requires financial institutions to inquire about the purpose of such large transactions to deter undesirable activity and reduce the potential for crime.

However, the BOT assured that SME operators and individuals who need cash for regular business operations will still be able to make withdrawals by providing a valid reason.

In the future, this could extend to deposits and the withdrawal limit might be reduced from 5 million baht to 3 million baht based on future evaluations.

Regulating bank fees

Alongside cash measures, BOT is also working with financial institutions to standardise around 10-15 bank fees to ensure they are aligned with actual costs.

The first target is basic transaction fees such as transfers, withdrawals across regions, and ATM card fees, as well as fees for SMEs, including front-end credit management fees and prepayment penalties.

The updated fee guidelines, which are expected to be finalised within the next two months, will aim to ensure fairness and neutrality.

In the long term, Vitai stressed that economic stability must go hand-in-hand with economic growth. The goal is to raise the country’s potential GDP from its current 2.7% back to 3.5% or even 4% through structural reforms, new investments, and improvements in labour productivity.