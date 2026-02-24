Thai Aromatic Coconut Industry on Brink of Collapse as Prices Plummet to 1 Baht

Farmers face ruin as ‘aromatic’ coconut prices crash to 1–2 baht, with experts warning of a total supply chain takeover by foreign-backed nominee firms.

Thailand’s world-renowned aromatic coconut industry has been plunged into crisis as farm-gate prices have crashed to as low as 1 to 2 baht (approximately $0.032 USD) per fruit.

Industry leaders are now sounding the alarm over a "predatory" takeover of the local supply chain by foreign investors, leaving domestic farmers unable to sustain their livelihoods.

Despite the global surge in demand for Thai coconut water, the primary producers are seeing almost none of the profit.

Natthasak Manusrungsri, managing director of K-Fresh and owner of the prominent All Coco brand, recently went public with the plight of the industry. He warned that the ecosystem is being hollowed out by foreign capital using nominee companies to manipulate prices.