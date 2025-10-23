Thai Aromatic Coconut Industry in Crisis as Vietnamese Rivals Seize China Market

Farmers 'Abandoned' by Government: Plummeting prices below 3 Baht per fruit trigger $500M loss as Vietnamese volume and proximity win over key Chinese buyers.

The Thai aromatic coconut industry is facing a severe crisis, with local farmers struggling to cope with prices that have dropped to less than half their production costs.

The dramatic price collapse is largely attributed to aggressive market capture by Vietnam, which now enjoys a competitive edge in shipping proximity and scale, while Thai quality remains inconsistent.

Tattawin Saruno, an independent academic and expert in agricultural management, revealed the extent of the disaster.

As of October 21, 2025, the farm-gate price for aromatic coconuts in Songkhla province stood at a mere 2–3 baht per fruit.

This is critically low, especially when farmers' production costs average 4–5 baht per fruit. In some areas, buyers are refusing to purchase the coconuts, leaving crops to rot on the tree.

With Thailand's annual production standing at 500 million fruits, every 1 baht drop in price equates to a staggering 500 million baht loss for the sector, threatening an industry with an annual export value in the tens of billions of baht.