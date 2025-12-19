Japan Ruling Parties Agree to Curb Medical Costs by 188 B. Yen

The agreement was struck between the policy chiefs of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai).

The government plans to hammer out the details of the revised medical insurance system for pharmaceuticals based on the two parties' agreement for implementation in the fiscal year beginning next April.

They confirmed that the government will seek additional payments from patients for prescription medicines whose ingredients and effects are similar to over-the-counter drugs, while maintaining insurance coverage for them.