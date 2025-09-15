Thai fruit exports gain global momentum with strong market expansion

At Asia Fruit Logistica 2025 in Hong Kong, Thai exporters highlighted their ability to deliver farm-to-table freshness through advanced cold chain logistics, showcasing both traditional fresh produce and innovative value-added products.

This year, longan has emerged as a rising star in Europe, particularly in markets such as the UK and the Netherlands. With its distinctive flavour, extended shelf life, and seasonal availability that complements other imported fruits, longan has carved out new opportunities. The fruit’s natural sweetness and energy-rich profile have also boosted its appeal among health-conscious consumers.