Thai fruit exports gain global momentum with strong market expansion

At Asia Fruit Logistica 2025 in Hong Kong, Thai exporters highlighted their ability to deliver farm-to-table freshness through advanced cold chain logistics, showcasing both traditional fresh produce and innovative value-added products.
This year, longan has emerged as a rising star in Europe, particularly in markets such as the UK and the Netherlands. With its distinctive flavour, extended shelf life, and seasonal availability that complements other imported fruits, longan has carved out new opportunities. The fruit’s natural sweetness and energy-rich profile have also boosted its appeal among health-conscious consumers.
Durian, long recognised as the “King of Fruits,” continues to dominate demand in China. Thai “Monthong” durians are especially sought after for their trusted quality and flavour. Export expansion into northern and northeastern provinces of China is now underway, with the potential to significantly broaden market reach. Ensuring strict adherence to quality and food safety standards remains central to sustaining this growth.
Beyond fresh fruit, Thai exporters are diversifying their product range with innovations such as ready-to-eat durian sticky rice. The new offering has received enthusiastic feedback from European buyers for its balanced taste and aroma, particularly the blend of durian with coconut cream.
These developments underscore the strength of Thailand’s fruit industry as a major revenue generator for the agricultural sector. Integrated logistics services, including cold storage transport and customs clearance, play a vital role in ensuring products maintain peak freshness and safety throughout the supply chain. Such capabilities are helping Thai fruit exporters secure long-term partnerships and reinforce their reputation in global markets.