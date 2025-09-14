Thailand’s logistics sector draws 2.5bn baht in foreign investment

According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) , Thailand’s logistics sector currently comprises 46,570 registered companies.

In July 2025, 327 new firms were established, down 2.1% year-on-year, while 69 firms closed, a 14.8% decrease from the same period last year.

The most notable area of growth was transportation and cargo/passenger handling services, which accounted for 194 of the newly established firms, representing the largest share of new logistics businesses. This segment recorded a year-on-year growth rate of 38.6%.

Foreign investment in Thailand’s logistics sector during July 2025 totalled 2.56 billion baht, accounting for 14.83% of all logistics investment. The top investor nationalities were China, the Netherlands Antilles, Singapore, the Netherlands and Hong Kong.

The subsector attracting the most foreign investment was port facility operations (excluding cargo handling), which represented 2.55% of all foreign investment in Thailand’s logistics industry.