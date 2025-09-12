Thailand's role as ASEAN's trade and logistics hub

Situated at the heart of Southeast Asia, Thailand shares borders with several countries, including Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia, making it highly strategic in connecting trade and logistics routes across the region.
Furthermore, Thailand continues to invest extensively in improving its transportation infrastructure, including roads, railways, ports, and airports. Notable developments include Laem Chabang Port and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) initiative.
EEC under development
The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project, launched in 2018, has made significant strides, attracting tens of billions of baht in foreign investments each year. This accounts for over 30% of total national investment.
The high-speed rail project connecting three major airports—Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao—is a key component of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area’s mass transit network. It will also be part of the Kunming-Singapore Eastern Route, connecting the CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam) into a single economic bloc.
The rail line will span approximately 220 km, with trains reaching speeds of 250 km/h, significantly reducing travel time between Bangkok and U-Tapao from over two hours to just 45 minutes.
This project serves as a flagship initiative for the EEC, facilitating travel and spreading economic development to the eastern regions of Thailand.
Furthermore, the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EEC) will expand its focus to commercial-scale production and innovation, targeting industries such as clean automotive manufacturing, smart electronics, and bio-agriculture.
With an area of 1.56 million square meters, the plan is expected to drive local economic growth, business development, technology transfer, and improved quality of life for local communities.
Land bridge on pipeline
Thailand is also planning a land bridge project, spanning approximately 90-100 km, to connect two deep-sea ports—Ranong on the Andaman Sea and Chumphon on the Gulf of Thailand.
This initiative is part of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC), covering southern provinces such as Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
With an estimated investment of over 1 trillion baht, the land bridge is designed to alleviate congestion and delays in the Malacca Strait, providing a faster maritime route. It is projected to reduce shipping time by up to four days and lower logistics costs by approximately 15%.
This will elevate Thailand’s role as a transshipment hub, linking Southeast Asia with regions such as Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, and Nepal via Chattogram. The project is expected to create up to 280,000 jobs and boost GDP by 1.5% to 5.5% annually.
The land bridge is slated for bidding in 2025, with construction to begin between 2025 and 2026. The first phase is expected to be operational by 2030, with the entire project completed by 2039.
DITP’s role
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) plays a crucial role in positioning Thailand as a central trade and logistics hub in ASEAN.
It organises events like TILOG-LOGISTIX and the Trade Logistics Symposium, providing Thai logistics operators with the knowledge, trends, and technologies to enhance their businesses for global competitiveness.
The 8th edition of the most comprehensive exhibition on logistics service providers and intralogistics technologies took place from August 20–22, 2025, at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre.
The DITP expects the event to attract over 10,000 logistics service providers and users, bringing together 415 brands from 25 countries.
TILOG-LOGISTIX 2025 featured a series of special activities designed to spark new ideas and sustain momentum for industrial opportunities and business partnerships.
The exhibition highlighted a full spectrum of logistics solutions, ranging from material handling and packaging to warehouse systems, cold chain technology, e-logistics, and transportation services.
DITP also leverages digital platforms and global online marketplaces such as Online Business Matching and Thaitrade.com, connecting Thai businesses with over 70,000 sellers and buyers from more than 220 countries.
These platforms serve as vital business hubs, reducing international trade costs and expanding Thailand's global market reach.