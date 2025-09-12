Thailand's role as ASEAN's trade and logistics hub

Land bridge on pipeline

Thailand is also planning a land bridge project, spanning approximately 90-100 km, to connect two deep-sea ports—Ranong on the Andaman Sea and Chumphon on the Gulf of Thailand.

This initiative is part of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC), covering southern provinces such as Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

With an estimated investment of over 1 trillion baht, the land bridge is designed to alleviate congestion and delays in the Malacca Strait, providing a faster maritime route. It is projected to reduce shipping time by up to four days and lower logistics costs by approximately 15%.

This will elevate Thailand’s role as a transshipment hub, linking Southeast Asia with regions such as Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, and Nepal via Chattogram. The project is expected to create up to 280,000 jobs and boost GDP by 1.5% to 5.5% annually.

The land bridge is slated for bidding in 2025, with construction to begin between 2025 and 2026. The first phase is expected to be operational by 2030, with the entire project completed by 2039.

DITP’s role

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) plays a crucial role in positioning Thailand as a central trade and logistics hub in ASEAN.

It organises events like TILOG-LOGISTIX and the Trade Logistics Symposium, providing Thai logistics operators with the knowledge, trends, and technologies to enhance their businesses for global competitiveness.

The 8th edition of the most comprehensive exhibition on logistics service providers and intralogistics technologies took place from August 20–22, 2025, at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

The DITP expects the event to attract over 10,000 logistics service providers and users, bringing together 415 brands from 25 countries.

TILOG-LOGISTIX 2025 featured a series of special activities designed to spark new ideas and sustain momentum for industrial opportunities and business partnerships.

The exhibition highlighted a full spectrum of logistics solutions, ranging from material handling and packaging to warehouse systems, cold chain technology, e-logistics, and transportation services.

DITP also leverages digital platforms and global online marketplaces such as Online Business Matching and Thaitrade.com, connecting Thai businesses with over 70,000 sellers and buyers from more than 220 countries.

These platforms serve as vital business hubs, reducing international trade costs and expanding Thailand's global market reach.