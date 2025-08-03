DITP forecasts 5–7% export growth, rolls out measures to counter Trump tariffs

SUNDAY, AUGUST 03, 2025

Thailand eyes 5–7% export growth in 2025, with DITP unveiling soft loans, market expansion and monitoring to cushion impact of 19% US tariffs.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) expressed confidence on Sunday that Thailand could achieve export growth of 5–7% in 2025, supported by strategic measures to cushion the impact of the 19% reciprocal tariff imposed by the United States.

DITP supports Thai Shippers’ Council forecast

DITP director-general Sunantha Kangwalakulkij said she agreed with the Thai National Shippers’ Council’s forecast of 5–7% growth, despite the Commerce Ministry’s more conservative estimate of 2–3%.

She cited two key reasons for her optimism:

  • Importer sentiment: After discussions with importers of Thai products and Thai exporters, Sunantha said most regarded the 19% US tariff as acceptable, since the rate is not significantly different from what other ASEAN countries face.
  • New market opportunities: Thailand has begun exploring new export markets, with increased participation in business-matching activities from emerging trade partners.

Four key measures to soften tariff impact

Following confirmation of the 19% tariff rate, the DITP held consultations with the private sector and formulated four mitigation measures:

  • Soft loans for Thai businesses: The DITP has asked Thai banks to extend soft loan schemes to help exporters cope with higher costs.
  • Trade offices tasked with finding new markets: Thai trade offices worldwide have been instructed to identify potential export destinations and compile trade data to support market diversification.
  • Close monitoring of US trade flows: The DITP, in cooperation with Team Thailand, will monitor the impact of both the 19% tariff and the 0% import tariff on selected US products. There will also be efforts to detect and prevent mislabelled country-of-origin goods and transshipment activities.
  • One-stop service centre: A new Export Centre on Ratchadapisek Road will provide export licensing, advisory services, and soft loan applications under a streamlined, single-window model.

Support funding and SME market expansion planned

Sunantha revealed that the DITP has already received 50 million baht to implement measures aimed at supporting affected Thai importers and exporters.

She said the DITP will consult exporters to identify the type of assistance they need and will compile these requests for Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat to review.

In addition, the DITP is considering increasing the SME export support budget, currently capped at 200,000 baht per business, to a higher amount yet to be finalised.

Thai-Cambodian border tensions prompt export route adjustment

On the impact of the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, Sunantha acknowledged that the closure of border checkpoints has disrupted land-based shipments. As a contingency plan, Thai exporters are now being encouraged to reroute goods via Laem Chabang deep-sea port, with marine transport to Laos followed by overland shipment from there.
 

