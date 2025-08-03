DITP forecasts 5–7% export growth, rolls out measures to counter Trump tariffs

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) expressed confidence on Sunday that Thailand could achieve export growth of 5–7% in 2025, supported by strategic measures to cushion the impact of the 19% reciprocal tariff imposed by the United States.
DITP director-general Sunantha Kangwalakulkij said she agreed with the Thai National Shippers’ Council’s forecast of 5–7% growth, despite the Commerce Ministry’s more conservative estimate of 2–3%.
She cited two key reasons for her optimism:
Following confirmation of the 19% tariff rate, the DITP held consultations with the private sector and formulated four mitigation measures:
Sunantha revealed that the DITP has already received 50 million baht to implement measures aimed at supporting affected Thai importers and exporters.
She said the DITP will consult exporters to identify the type of assistance they need and will compile these requests for Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat to review.
In addition, the DITP is considering increasing the SME export support budget, currently capped at 200,000 baht per business, to a higher amount yet to be finalised.
On the impact of the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, Sunantha acknowledged that the closure of border checkpoints has disrupted land-based shipments. As a contingency plan, Thai exporters are now being encouraged to reroute goods via Laem Chabang deep-sea port, with marine transport to Laos followed by overland shipment from there.