DITP forecasts 5–7% export growth, rolls out measures to counter Trump tariffs

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) expressed confidence on Sunday that Thailand could achieve export growth of 5–7% in 2025, supported by strategic measures to cushion the impact of the 19% reciprocal tariff imposed by the United States.

DITP supports Thai Shippers’ Council forecast

DITP director-general Sunantha Kangwalakulkij said she agreed with the Thai National Shippers’ Council’s forecast of 5–7% growth, despite the Commerce Ministry’s more conservative estimate of 2–3%.

She cited two key reasons for her optimism: