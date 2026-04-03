Airlines set to reduce flights after Songkran amid cost surge, says CAAT

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Friday (April 3) that it has been closely monitoring the conflict in the Middle East, with airlines from the region now gradually resuming services on a continuous basis. At present, those services account for more than half of their normal flight volume.

Airlines from some countries, such as Bahrain and Kuwait, are also preparing to resume operations by using airports in Saudi Arabia as temporary operating bases. As a result, only airlines from some of the countries directly involved in the conflict have yet to return to service.

For domestic flights, services are continuing as normal and no shortages of aviation fuel have been reported, particularly during the Songkran festival period, when the system remains able to accommodate public travel on an ongoing basis.

However, jet fuel prices have risen significantly since the conflict began.