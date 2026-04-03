Airlines set to reduce flights after Songkran amid cost surge, says CAAT

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Friday (April 3) that it has been closely monitoring the conflict in the Middle East, with airlines from the region now gradually resuming services on a continuous basis. At present, those services account for more than half of their normal flight volume.
Airlines from some countries, such as Bahrain and Kuwait, are also preparing to resume operations by using airports in Saudi Arabia as temporary operating bases. As a result, only airlines from some of the countries directly involved in the conflict have yet to return to service.
For domestic flights, services are continuing as normal and no shortages of aviation fuel have been reported, particularly during the Songkran festival period, when the system remains able to accommodate public travel on an ongoing basis.
However, jet fuel prices have risen significantly since the conflict began.
Despite the higher fuel costs, CAAT said the use of dynamic pricing and cooperation across the aviation sector have helped ensure that reasonably priced air tickets remain available on the market, especially for passengers who plan ahead and book in advance.
The authority advised passengers to purchase tickets directly from airlines to ensure confidence in pricing and conditions that comply with regulatory oversight measures.
Looking ahead, CAAT expects airlines to gradually adjust their operating plans after the Songkran period to reflect rising fuel costs, manage oil supply risks and respond to the expected decline in travel demand during the off-season.
Early signs have already emerged from foreign airlines that have started cutting flight frequencies. The authority said it has coordinated with Thai airlines to review appropriate service plans, which may include reducing or consolidating flights on some routes in order to better match travel demand and manage costs more efficiently.
CAAT has also instructed airlines to strictly comply with passenger protection measures to ensure that travellers receive full care in line with their rights. Passengers are advised to closely monitor updates and stay in contact with their airlines in the event of flight changes. If they do not receive the protection they are entitled to, they may file a complaint with CAAT through its website.