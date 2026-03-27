Bangkok Airways raises domestic fares after jet fuel price surge

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited, said on March 27, 2026, that rising jet fuel prices had increased the company’s costs by 20%.

At present, the company has hedged about 30% of its fuel costs at US$80-90 per barrel, which helps average out costs over the year.

However, with fuel costs rising from US$80-90 per barrel to US$170-180 per barrel, hedging just 30% is still not sufficient to offset the increase.

As a result, the airline will have to raise domestic air fares by an average of around 15-20%, with ticket prices on some routes to be adjusted from April 1, 2026.

These include the Bangkok-Samui route, where a morning flight that previously offered a special fare of 2,000 baht per seat will have to be increased, as well as flights to Chiang Mai and Phuket.

However, the fare adjustment will remain within the approved ceiling set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT.