Iran war grounds 40,000 flights, sends fares up more than 70%

The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran is sending shockwaves through the global aviation industry, with widespread flight disruptions, soaring fuel costs and sharply higher airfares adding new pressure to airlines and travel demand.

According to Kasikorn Research Center, air routes linked to the Middle East are among the busiest in the world, handling around 20,000 flights a week, or about 8% of all international flights globally. The network covers key aviation markets including Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

As tensions escalated from late February to mid-March 2026, more than 40,000 flights were cancelled or delayed, with total scheduled flights dropping from 564,779 to 524,779. The disruption has also affected major regional airports that normally handle at least 700,000 passengers a day, with Dubai International accounting for more than half of that traffic.