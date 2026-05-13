Thai pop and dramas draw huge crowds to Tokyo culture festival

Tokyo’s Yoyogi Park was filled with visitors over the weekend as Thai Festival Tokyo 2026, one of Japan’s biggest Thai cultural exchange events, was held in sunny weather amid rising Japanese interest in Thai culture, from food and products to modern entertainment.

The festival, which has drawn about 300,000 people in recent years, featured performances by well-known Thai singers and actors, with Thai pop music, or T-pop, among the main attractions.

Crowds packed the area near the stage so tightly that organisers temporarily restricted entry because of congestion. Thai artists and actors introduced themselves and greeted fans in Japanese before performing songs, some of which included Japanese lyrics. The venue grew livelier as performers and audience members exchanged call-and-response moments.