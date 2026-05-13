Snack bags go black and white — Iran war squeezes Japan’s ink supply

Japan’s snack industry is the latest sector to feel the ripple effects of the Iran war, with Calbee Inc. temporarily switching some of its colourful snack packaging to simpler black-and-white designs due to shortages of printing-related materials.

The conflict has not only disrupted global supplies of energy products such as oil and gas, but has also affected other key raw materials, including naphtha. The petrochemical feedstock is used to produce plastic pellets and solvents for printing ink.

Calbee, Japan’s largest potato chip maker, has announced that it will temporarily redesign packaging for some of its best-selling products, replacing bright bags featuring cartoon characters and product images with simpler black-and-white packaging showing only the product name.