Takaichi leaves energy savings option open amid Iran war supply risks

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday (May 11) that her government was not closing off the option of asking for energy savings, as supply worries persist in connection with the war in Iran.

Speaking at a meeting of the Audit Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, Takaichi said: “We won't rule out any possibility and will respond flexibly” to the situation.

However, she stressed that the government had not yet reached the point of making such a request. “We are not at the stage of asking for savings at this point,” she said, noting the importance of maintaining stable industrial and economic activities.