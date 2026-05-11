Takaichi leaves energy savings option open amid Iran war supply risks

MONDAY, MAY 11, 2026
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Jiji Press
Takaichi leaves energy savings option open amid Iran war supply risks

The Japanese prime minister says Tokyo is not yet ready to seek savings, while pledging flexible action on prices, subsidies and stranded vessels.

  • Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said her government has not ruled out asking the public for energy savings due to supply risks from the war in Iran.
  • She clarified that no formal request for energy conservation has been made at this point, as the government prioritizes stable economic activity.
  • The supply concerns are linked to 40 Japan-linked vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf, with diplomatic efforts underway to secure their passage.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday (May 11) that her government was not closing off the option of asking for energy savings, as supply worries persist in connection with the war in Iran.

Speaking at a meeting of the Audit Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, Takaichi said: “We won't rule out any possibility and will respond flexibly” to the situation.

However, she stressed that the government had not yet reached the point of making such a request. “We are not at the stage of asking for savings at this point,” she said, noting the importance of maintaining stable industrial and economic activities.

Asked about demands for further steps to ease the effects of rising prices, Takaichi said the government did not currently see an urgent need for extra budgetary action. “We don't think that we're in a situation where we have to put together a supplementary budget anytime soon,” she said.

She added that the government would keep assessing the pressure from prices on both households and businesses. “We will carefully monitor the impact of prices on households and business activities, and respond flexibly,” Takaichi said. On whether electricity and city gas subsidies could be restored, she said the government would “take necessary measures depending on the situation.”

Takaichi also addressed the issue of Japan-linked ships unable to leave the Persian Gulf. “We will actively continue all diplomatic efforts and coordination to realise the passage of all ships through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible,” she said.

Transport Minister Yasushi Kaneko said 40 Japan-linked vessels were still stranded in the Gulf.

On the question of whether a merger of Upper House constituencies should be dissolved through constitutional revision, Takaichi said she hoped the Diet would move faster with constructive discussions on the issue.

Takaichi leaves energy savings option open amid Iran war supply risks

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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