Toyota to build fourth India factory amid sales growth and SUV plans

Toyota Motor Corp is moving to deepen its presence in India, where its sales have been rising and where the market has become its third largest.
The Japanese automaker said on Monday (May 11) that it plans to set up its fourth Indian factory in an industrial area in Maharashtra, western India. Production at the new site is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2029.
The Maharashtra plant is expected to have an annual output capacity of 100,000 units and employ around 2,800 people. Toyota did not disclose the size of the investment.
The new assembly facility will produce Toyota’s new SUV model, which the company expects to draw demand as income levels increase in the region. Toyota also views the area not only as a market, but as an export base for countries near India, including African nations.
The expansion comes as Toyota seeks to grow further in India while facing high tariffs in the United States and tough competition from local manufacturers in China.
Toyota currently operates two plants in Bidadi in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. A third plant in the same area is scheduled to begin operations in 2026.
Once all four Indian plants are in operation, Toyota expects total production capacity in the country to reach about 500,000 units a year.
Toyota is also working with Suzuki Motor Corp, India’s market leader, to expand its product line-up, including hybrid vehicles and popular SUVs.
In fiscal 2025, Toyota sold 371,536 vehicles in India, up 21.3 per cent from the previous year.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]