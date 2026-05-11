Toyota to build fourth India factory amid sales growth and SUV plans

Toyota Motor Corp is moving to deepen its presence in India, where its sales have been rising and where the market has become its third largest.

The Japanese automaker said on Monday (May 11) that it plans to set up its fourth Indian factory in an industrial area in Maharashtra, western India. Production at the new site is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2029.

The Maharashtra plant is expected to have an annual output capacity of 100,000 units and employ around 2,800 people. Toyota did not disclose the size of the investment.