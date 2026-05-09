Japanese police warn of investment scams amid stock boom

After starting with small-lot investments, victims are shown fake balances with apparent gains and advised to invest more.



In some cases, victims are induced to develop romantic feelings and do not soon realise that they are being cheated.



In October 2024, a man in his 50s living in Tokyo received a direct message on Facebook from someone claiming to be a foreign woman. After exchanging messages, he was told that she had earned tens of millions of yen a day through investments and that she hoped to share her assets through marriage.



As told by the scammer, the man installed a crypto asset transaction app and was introduced to a website for checking his asset balance. He transferred money to a designated account to buy crypto assets for 500,000 yen.



After a while, he saw a profit from the investment on the website and invested an additional 13 million yen. His balance exceeded 100 million yen.



When he tried to withdraw money from the account, he was told that 25 % of the withdrawn amount would be required as a tax, and he deposited about 15 million yen in total. However, he could not withdraw money and finally realised that he had been defrauded.

